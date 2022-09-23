Gimme Him: Which Panthers players we’d steal for the Saints

The Carolina Panthers defense is stocked with talents like pass rush-specialist Brian Burns and safety/linebacker hybrid Jeremy Chinn, who would fit right in with the New Orleans Saints. They’re just some of the players we’d love to see suiting up in black and gold:

S Jeremy Chinn

AP Photo/Brett Duke

The New Orleans Saints have a very good safety tandem of Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye. But after the departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson the need for a versatile piece in the secondary became apparent. Thankfully Justin Evans has filled in very well to start the year off, but Chin’s talent is undeniable. He can do it all from coverage, run stopping and pass rushing and he’s one of the most athletic players at his position in the league. Having him in Dennis Allen’s defense would be an outstanding fit. — Ross Jackson

DE Brian Burns

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I think the player I would have to choose to add would be Brian Burns. Despite investing so many resources into the defensive line over the years (a combined 4 first round picks used) the Saints pass rush has been abysmal. The offensive lines they’ve gone against aren’t exactly world beaters, either. The Saints have one sack as a team and Burns himself has two. There’s no one with Burns’ skillset on the roster, so he’d be a perfect addition. — Dylan Sanders

RB Christian McCaffrey

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

It’s early in the season, but the Saints run game hasn’t gotten going just yet. Averaging 125.5 yards per game on the ground nets them the No. 23 ranking across the league. For a team that wants to build off of it’s ground game and defense, the ground game just isn’t there yet. Yes, Alvin Kamara was out last week, but a dynamic piece like McCaffrey to partner with him would go a long way in terms of their health while creating a nearly impossible to stop tandem for opposing defenses. — Maddy Hudak

DE Brian Burns

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

I’m going with Burns, too; he’s exactly the kind of pressure player the Saints need rushing off the edge. I know he’s undersized for their standards at 255 pounds, but he’s just a flat-out better pass rusher than anyone else New Orleans has. It’s okay to make an exception to the rule sometimes, for a special talent. And Burns is a lightning bolt made flesh. Per Pro Football Focus, he’s racked up 150 pressures in his pro career so far, bagging 29 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. Maybe he does get pushed around in run defense more often — John Sigler

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire