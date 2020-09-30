Gimme him: One player Titans would steal from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are historically one of the most impressive talent farms in the National Football League. They are known for their scouting prowess and their ability to develop their young players in-house. So, this is not only a “Gimme Him,” but also a 2017 NFL Draft do-over.

With picks No. 5 and 18 overall, the Titans — in hindsight — could have done a better job. While wide receiver Corey Davis has come on early this season, he’s never lived up to his No. 5 overall billing. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is a world-class athlete and has blossomed into a nice player, but the Titans could have done better (see: Marshon Lattimore and Tre’Davious White).

I am envious of the Steelers’ first two selections in that draft. The latter being wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has had a better career than Davis thus far and wasn’t selected until the 30th pick of the second round.

The former being the player the Titans would give their left arm for — or even another Mike Vrabel appendage — outside linebacker, T.J. Watt (selected No. 30 overall).

🔸 TJ Watt's pass-rush win rate through W3: 29.5%. 🔸 Highest ever recorded over a season: 25.9% pic.twitter.com/55wKLTk9L5 — PFF (@PFF) September 29, 2020





Brother of Houston Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt, T.J has become one of the best outside linebackers in the league. Watt is a solid run-defender, but his pass-rush is ferocious and on another level. A two-time Pro-Bowler, Watt has racked up 38 sacks in 50 career games, including 3.5 in the first three weeks this season.

So, yeah, gimme him; I don’t care where he fits on the roster with outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney, Harold Landry, and Vic Beasley — just gimme him.

