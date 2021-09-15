Gimme him: One player for the Jaguars to steal from the Denver Broncos

After an incredibly disappointing Week 1 loss to Houston in which the Jacksonville Jaguars were dominated, they return to Jacksonville for the home opener against Denver. The Broncos are another rebuilding team that struggled in 2020, but they earned a win in Week 1 over the New York Giants, and they have some talent on the roster.

With the Jags’ deficiencies, they could certainly stand to benefit from stealing away a Broncos player. The tempting option would be Noah Fant, the third-year tight end who would immediately become the best option at the position for the Jaguars.

But as much as a talented tight end can change an offense, Fant’s production has still been a bit limited to this point in his career. That’s why a better option would be to pair star edge rusher, Bradley Chubb, up with Josh Allen.

Chubb was the fifth-overall pick in 2018, and he came into the league with a bang, recording 12 sacks as a rookie. His second season was limited to four games when he tore his ACL, but he bounced back with a 7.5 sack season in 2020.

The Jags’ staff obviously had a lot of faith in K’Lavon Chaisson entering into the 2021 season, but in the first game, he didn’t make much of a contribution and struggled in similar ways to how he did as a rookie. Allen notched the team’s only sack, and while he’s very good, he can’t keep doing it without help.

Chubb would immediately become the best pass rusher on the roster, and he’d be a godsend for a Jacksonville defense that hasn’t been able to stop a nosebleed recently. He also would be helpful in the run game, as he has 28 career stops in the backfield.

This Jacksonville defense still needs a lot of work, and adding a player like Chubb would be a game-changer. Do you agree, Jaguars fans? Or is there someone else on the Broncos roster who would make a bigger impact, such as Fant?