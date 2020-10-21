Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Eagles

The New York Giants (1-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

As you’ve come to know, that provides those of us at Giants Wire an opportunity to hypothetically pilfer Philly’s roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades.

Unfortunately, the Eagles’ roster is currently decimated due to injury and isn’t much deeper than the Giants’ roster — at least not as things sit. And as we stated earlier this year, all players on injured reserve are off-limits.

That limits who we can steal for the Giants, but talented players like center Jason Kelce, running back Miles Sanders and the underrated Brandon Graham still remain.

Each one of those players brings a little something to the table that the Giants lack, but wouldn’t make the sort of game-changing impact the team needs.

Our choice is a bit more boring, but would represent a massive upgrade.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson, although a bit banged up this season, still has a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.6 and at 30 years old, has some tread left on the tires. He would step in and start immediately for the Giants, potentially at left tackle where first-round pick Andrew Thomas has been struggling.

Even with third-round pick Matt Peart flashing some potential, the Giants have issues at both tackle positions and have for quite some time. Cam Fleming is essentially a bridge to whatever comes next on the right side, so adding a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler would potentially stop the cycle for a little while.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Lane Johnson or would you steal an entirely different player from the Philadelphia Eagles?