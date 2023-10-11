Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Bills

The New York Giants (1-4) will visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday night in their sixth game of the 2023 regular season.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Bills’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

In looking over Buffalo’s roster, it’s clear that they’re a much deeper, more talented team than the Giants. Perhaps more specifically, they have quality offensive linemen that would go a long way in helping to improve New York’s roster.

Guard Connor McGovern and center Mitch Morse are both strong options. Outside of the linemen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, linebacker A.J. Epenesa and safety Micah Hyde were also among those considered.

Ultimately, we settled on veteran offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins, a two-time Pro Bowler, would immediately come in and start for the Giants at right tackle, potentially pushing Evan Neal inside to guard. Not only would that strengthen the bookends, it would potentially salvage Neal’s career.

If moving Neal to guard wasn’t the answer, he could become the Giants’ swing tackle — an area they could desperately use an upgrade.

Anything to improve the O-line at this point.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Dion Dawkins or would you steal an entirely different player from the Buffalo Bills?

