Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Ravens

The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Ravens’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

Let’s be honest… Just about a month ago this decision would have been remarkably easy: quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In the minds of some, that may still be an easy and obvious choice. However, with Daniel Jones playing so well this season and essentially carrying an offensive roster lacking talent outside of Saquon Barkley, stealing Jackson is no longer a slam dunk.

Other intriguing options include tight end Mark Andrews, defensive lineman Michael Pierce and guard Kevin Zeitler. And we very nearly settled on Zeitler for reasons that are obvious to Giants fans.

Ultimately, however, we circled back to where we began: Lamar Jackson.

Although Jones is playing better and we could improve the Giants’ roster with a different theft, it’s very difficult to pass on Jackson. He’s an elite and dynamic football player who fits what the Giants do offensively, and he’s more well-established than Jones.

Jackson certainly isn’t perfect and sometimes displays issues with his accuracy, but he’s a generational athlete who can win with his arm and legs.

Unfortunately, like Jones, Jackson would have to come in and find success with an offensive line that doesn’t pass protect particularly well and a group of rag-tag wide receivers.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Lamar Jackson or would you steal an entirely different player from the Baltimore Ravens?

