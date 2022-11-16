Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Lions

The New York Giants (7-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Lions’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

Although the Lions are 3-6 and viewed as one of the worst teams in football, they actually have an impressive roster — both on paper and in practice. There are a lot of studs that line their offense and some underutilized talent on defense.

That being said, the value of their offensive roster far exceeds the value of their defensive roster, and that’s precisely where we’re going to scavenge.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive lineman Penei Sewell, guard Jonah Jackson and running backs Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift are all solid options. However, Matt Breida has played solidly behind Saquon Barkley and Sewell isn’t a necessity at tackle.

St. Brown is obviously very tempting given the Giants’ need for a solid wide receiver, but we’re actually going back to the offensive line and snagging center Frank Ragnow.

The 26-year-old Ragnow is one of the best centers in football and is still ascending. And while he’s a better run blocker than pass protector, he’d still be an upgrade over Jon Feliciano in both areas. His presence would also allow Feliciano to shift back to guard, his natural position, and provide the Giants with much-needed depth there.

Ragnow has appeared in 57 career games (all starts) and was named an All-Pro in 2020. He missed much of last season with a foot injury but has returned to form here in 2022 (although he is still dealing with a foot injury).

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Frank Ragnow or would you steal an entirely different player from the Lions?

