Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Colts

The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Colts’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

Although the Colts are not an overly impressive team and their depth has been zapped due to injury, there are still a handful of players worth stealing. Consideration was given to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., guard Quenton Nelson, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Okereke was tough to pass on, especially given the Giants’ needs at the position, but we ultimately settled on taking cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Even if Adoree’ Jackson were back and healthy, the Giants are in need of a solid second corner. Few out there are better than Gilmore, who has gone to the Pro Bowl five times, been named a First-Team All-Pro twice, and won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2019.

Gilmore has recorded a career-high 63 tackles this season to go along with 11 passes defensed and two interceptions. The 11 PD lead the team and his two interceptions are second to safety Rodney Thomas II (3).

At the age of 32, Gilmore is on the back end of his career but he would still provide a massive talent upgrade for the Giants at a position of need.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Stephon Gilmore or would you steal an entirely different player from the Indianapolis Colts?

Related

Giants open as 4.5-point home favorites vs. Colts in Week 17 Giants' Brian Daboll: There's a chance Adoree' Jackson plays vs. Colts Saquon Barkley calls for Giants fans to be loud in Week 17

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 17

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire