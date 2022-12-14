Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Commanders

The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland this Sunday night.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Commanders’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue for the second time in three weeks.

Previously, we stole wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the Giants, so he is now obviously off the board. But as we mentioned last time, there’s plenty to choose from including edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young, safety Darrick Forrest, cornerback Kendall Fuller and guard Trai Turner.

We were also tempted by Samuel Cosmi because he can play the guard position, but he’s ultimately a right tackle and that position will be held down by Evan Neal.

In the end, we settled on safety Kamren Curl.

If the Giants were completely healthy, a safety is not what they’d need. But with Xavier McKinney on NFI, the position has become a problem for New York and that’s been compounded by injuries at the cornerback position.

Curl, who is in his third season after entering the league as a seventh-round pick, is the second-highest-graded safety in football. He’s not only evolved into a sure tackler, but he also sports an 81.0 coverage grade, which bests the Commanders’ defense (min. 210 snaps).

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Kamren Curl or would you steal an entirely different player from the Washington Commanders?

Related

Giants' Andrew Thomas gearing up for matchup with Chase Young 2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall Giants' Brandon Brown attending NFL's front office accelerator program

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 15

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire