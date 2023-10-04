Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Dolphins

The New York Giants (1-3) will visit the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday afternoon in their fifth game of the 2023 regular season.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Dolphins’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

In looking over Miami’s roster, it’s clear they are far superior to the Giants in terms of both talent and depth. There is skill at nearly every single position and the possible upgrades are endless.

Offensively, there are players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center Connor Williams and guard Robert Hunt. On the other side of the ball, there’s safety Jevon Holland, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Justin Bethel. All would be upgrades for the Giants but instead, we’re going with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, now clear of his earlier concussion issues, is the highest-graded quarterback in all of football (88.3). He leads the NFL in yards passing (1,306), is second in passing touchdowns (9), fourth in completion percentage (71.3) and second in QBR (79.0). He’s also thrown three interceptions compared to the league-leading six thrown by Daniel Jones through four weeks.

At 25 years old, Tagovailoa is just coming into his prime and is beginning to look like the next best thing. He’s got all the talent in the world and he’s only going to continue to get better.

How Tagovailoa would perform with the Giants’ current roster is fairly up for debate, but it’s quickly becoming apparent that the Jones experiment isn’t going to work out. Whether that’s his fault, the Giants’ fault or a combination of the two is irrelevant — it simply isn’t working.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Tua Tagovailoa or would you steal an entirely different player from the Miami Dolphins?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire