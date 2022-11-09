Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Texans

The New York Giants (6-2) will host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Texans’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

The problem here is that the Texans don’t exactly have a stacked roster. Like the Giants, they’re thin at nearly every position and even some of their starting talent is less than desirable.

Some options include cornerbacks Desmond King II and Steven Nelson, and linebacker Christian Kirksey, but none of those names really leap off the page. Instead, we’re going with the most obvious choice: wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Giants had inquired about Cooks at the NFL trading deadline but he ultimately stayed in Houston, much to his dismay.

At 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, Cooks may not be that big outside target the Giants want and need, but he’s consistently productive and reliable. He’s got six 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and averages nearly 14.0 yards per reception.

Cooks is also rock solid with the ball in his hands, having never lost a fumble in 126 career games and more than 660 total touches. If needed, he could also return punts.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Brandin Cooks or would you steal an entirely different player from the Houston Texans?

