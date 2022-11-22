Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Cowboys

The New York Giants (7-3) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this Sunday.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Cowboys’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

The options this week are plentiful. Dallas has a much more talented and deep roster than the Giants, especially at positions of need for Big Blue. That includes safety Malik Hooker, cornerback Trevon Diggs, middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and guard Zack Martin. Toss in tight end Dalton Schultz if you’d like.

Any of those players would make the Giants better but the decision on who to steal really comes down to two players: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons.

Given the Giants’ overwhelmingly desperate need for a WR1, Lamb makes a ton of sense. He’s one of the best in the game and would instantly transform their offense. But Parsons is a generational talent capable of taking over a game and his presence would open up so many other things for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Parsons it is.

We don’t view him on the Lawrence Taylor level but he has that sort of impact in the modern game. He’s an excellent pass rusher and equally as talented in coverage. His run defense is also well above average, but arguably the weakest part of his game. And if the chain is only as strong as its weakest link, well… then Parsons’ chain is pretty darn strong.

Parsons would come in and take over as the SLB for Oshane Ximines, giving Big Blue a bookend to rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. The potential of that duo is off the charts, and it would allow Ximines, who has improved his game this season, to provide the sort of quality depth that is currently lacking.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Micah Parsons or would you steal an entirely different player from the Dallas Cowboys?

Related

Giants' Adoree' Jackson out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'We're not going to waver' Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson lost for season with torn ACL

Story continues

List

Richie James, Dexter Lawrence were highest-graded Giants in Week 11

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire