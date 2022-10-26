Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Seahawks

The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington this Sunday.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Seahawks’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

The options this week are plentiful. There are tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, guard Damien Lewis, safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Woolen is easily one of the most tempting potential thefts here. But let’s not kid ourselves — we all know where this is going.

The Giants desperately need a quality wide receiver and the Seahawks have a top pair. Both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are impact players who would help take Big Blue’s offense to the next level. However, assuming Kadarius Toney does finally return at some point, it’s Metcalf who would be the better fit for Mike Kafka & Co.

At 6-foot-4, 239 pounds and with 4.33 40-yard speed, Metcalf is an athletic freak of nature. And while his career catch percentage of 60.8 is a little on the low side, Daniel Jones’ high percentage of on-target passes would likely help alleviate that issue.

Metcalf would immediately create an issue outside for opposing defenses, taking the strain off WR2 and WR3 while also helping to create less clutter for running back Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage.

An already good running game would improve, but so would the team’s ability to push the ball downfield. A healthy Toney on the inside and a speedy Darius Slayton on the outside could open a whole new section to Kafka’s playbook. And the Giants’ red zone options would also increase exponentially.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick DK Metcalf or would you steal an entirely different player from the Seattle Seahawks?

Related

Adoree' Jackson leaning on past lessons to help keep Giants focused Baldy Breakdown: Giants' Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley a dynamic duo Giants open as 2.5-point road underdogs vs. Seahawks

Story continues

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 8

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire