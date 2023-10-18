Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Commanders

The New York Giants (1-5) will host the Washington Commanders (3-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon in their seventh game of the 2023 regular season.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Commanders’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

In looking over Washington’s roster, there are several players who immediately jump off the page. The most obvious is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who would provide the Giants a true No. 1.

There’s also edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat, cornerback Kendall Fuller, offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. and guard Sam Cosmi, but there’s one player we simply can not pass over.

Hello again, Nick Gates.

Gates may not be the most dominant offensive lineman in the league but he sure is one of the toughest. And given the Giants’ needs along the line, how valuable would their former captain be this season?

Gates signed with the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 and quickly became a favorite of the fans and his teammates alike. He’s an exceptionally hard worker, a powerful leader, and an unapologetic tough guy.

After suffering a devastating lower leg fracture in 2021, Gates underwent nearly a dozen surgeries, somehow avoiding amputation, and miraculously returned a year later. He’s now a quality starter for the Commanders and has resumed his role as an enforcer.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Nick Gates or would you steal an entirely different player from the Washington Commanders?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire