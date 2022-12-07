Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Eagles

The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Eagles’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

In looking at the Eagles’ roster, the options are plentiful. They have an extremely deep and talented personnel group, and have quality options at just about every position.

On defense, linebacker T.J. Edwards and cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay are all very tempting thefts. Offensively, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, guard Isaac Seumalo and quarterback Jalen Hurts are possibilities. Each and every one of those players would immediately improve the Giants’ roster.

Ultimately, this week’s theft is going to be a boring one. It’s 35-year-old center Jason Kelce.

How much time Kelce has left in his career is uncertain, but he’s still playing at a high level and would dramatically boost the talent level of the Giants’ interior offensive line. He would provide a quality replacement for Jon Feliciano, potentially allowing him to return to his natural position of guard — another area the Giants could use some help.

Despite his age, Kelce is the NFL’s highest-graded center this season (89.4) and is a mauling run blocker. His pass protection is also well above average and his leadership can not be questioned.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Jason Kelce or would you steal an entirely different player from the Philadelphia Eagles?

