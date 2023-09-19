Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from 49ers

The New York Giants (1-1) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Thursday night in their third game of the 2023 regular season.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the 49ers’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

In looking over the 49ers roster, the options are plentiful. San Francisco boasts a very deep and talented lineup with reserves that could start for other teams. And many of those stars come at positions of need for the Giants.

It’s actually almost too difficult to choose.

Options include offensive tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, linebacker Fred Warner and many, many more. But given the Giants’ pass rush issues, particularly along the edge, the choice has to be defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa is one of the most well-rounded edge rushers in the league and would immediately transform Wink Martindale’s defense. He would take pressure off the rookie cornerbacks and provide a dynamic duo with nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The presence of Bosa would also allow Kayvon Thibodeaux (and even Azeez Ojulari in rotation) to see more one-on-ones as opposed to the double teams he’s often subject to.

In 53 career games, Bosa has recorded 110 QB hits and 43.0 sacks.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Nick Bosa or would you steal an entirely different player from the San Francisco 49ers?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire