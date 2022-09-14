Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Panthers

The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Panthers’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

What makes this week’s theft a bit more difficult is that Carolina’s top players all happen to be at positions the Giants have no real need. Case in point: Christian McCaffrey or D.J. Moore.

We did give thought to stealing Shaq Thompson and potentially even Xavier Woods for the same reason we stole Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans last week, but ended up passing on each. Instead, we’re taking a chance on second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Horn was a hot topic in and around East Rutherford a year ago. Many believed the Giants, who met with Horn prior to the 2021 NFL draft, were going to select him. Instead, he went to the Panthers at No. 8 overall and the Giants ended up trading back with the Chicago Bears just three picks later.

As a rookie, Horn played well in three games before suffering a fractured foot and landing on season-ending injured reserve. He didn’t look quite as well-rounded in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, but that’s a very small sample size.

There are some obvious questions that now linger over Horn, but there’s a reason he went early in the first round. He would be a welcomed addition to the Giants’ secondary, potentially taking over for Aaron Robinson and being paired with Adoree’ Jackson.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Jaycee Horn or would you steal an entirely different player from the Carolina Panthers?

