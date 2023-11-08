Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Cowboys

The New York Giants (2-7) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon to kick off the second half of their season.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Cowboys’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is the most obvious steal but he took him in Week 1, so he’s off the table this time around.

Given that Dallas has such a deep and talented roster, skipping over Parsons’ doesn’t really limit the options. There’s wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, and defensive back DaRon Bland left for the taking. All of them (and others) would immediately start for the Giants and improve their talent pool.

However, we’re going with a “bland” pick this time — one that would help drastically improve the Giants’ offensive line.

Enter guard Tyler Smith.

The 22-year-old Smith was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft (24th) overall and in just over one season, has already established himself as one of the best offensive guards in football. His 79.1 Pro Football Focus grade is third overall at his position and his 89.9 run blocking grade tops the list.

Smith is also an above average pass protector who is ascending.

With the Giants, Smith would start at left guard alongside tackle Andrew Thomas, allowing veteran Justin Pugh to swing over to right guard, providing an upgrade at multiple positions.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Tyler Smith or would you steal an entirely different player from the Dallas Cowboys?

