Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Rams

The New York Giants (5-10) will host the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this coming Sunday afternoon.

That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Rams’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue for the second time this year.

In looking over Los Angeles’ roster, there’s a lot to choose from. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Puka Nacua, guard Kevin Dotson, tackle

Rob Havenstein, linebacker Ernest Jones, and defensive lineman Kobie Turner are all very tempting. Dotson is particularly tempting.

However, we all know where this is going…

Enter game-changing superstar Aaron Donald.

Donald, a nine-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is still one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL today and one of the most consistently dominant since the days of Lawrence Taylor.

Since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2014, Donald has not had a single season with a Pro Football Focus grade lower than 90.2 (2014, his rookie year) and he’s every bit as dominant against the run as he is against the pass. He does struggle when dropped into coverage but why even bother with that?

What more even needs to be said? Donald is one of the best players on the field each and every week and pairing him with Dexter Lawrence, who is arguably the only defensive player better than him, would create a completely game-wrecking duo.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick Aaron Donald or would you steal an entirely different player from the Los Angeles Rams?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire