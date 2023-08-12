Gimme Him: One player Colts would steal from Bills

The Indianapolis Colts travel to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills this Saturday for a Week 1 preseason game.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Colts Wire staff can “steal” one player that sheds light on depth needs or talent upgrades for the Colts.

This week’s selection: guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

One position with question marks is the right side of the offensive line. Based on the first unofficial depth chart released by the Colts this week, Will Fries is the presumed starter at right guard, with Wesley French and Emil Ekiyor behind him.

Fries is playing well and started nine games during the 2022 season, but that role could use a considerable push. It’s hard not to think of Torrence.

He is a former AP All-American who started 11 games in 2022 for Florida. He was also named to the All-SEC team last year and, in over 3,000 snaps, never allowed a sack.

Torrence is a “mauler” who is disruptive at the point of attack. He uses his first-step speed and frame to help him fend off a push from the interior. He plays very well on his feet and has good balance.

While it’s unclear if Torrence would hypothetically overtake Fries for starting right guard duties, one can assume that he certainly has the skills to do so. Having him behind Fries would significantly boost the trenches, an area the Colts greatly need to improve.

In 2022, the team ranked 27th offensively and 23rd in rushing compared to 2021, where they ranked 16th offensively and 2nd in rushing.

Other Bills players to consider would be quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

What are your thoughts, Colts fans? Would you pick Torrence or would you steal an entirely different player from the Buffalo Bills?

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire