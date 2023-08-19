Gimme Him: One player Colts would steal from Bears

The Indianapolis Colts play the Chicago Bears today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Colts Wire staff can “steal” one player that sheds light on depth needs or talent upgrades for the Colts.

This week’s selection: wide receiver Tyler Scott.

Before the 2023 draft, general manager Chris Ballard had his eyes on Scott. The team spoke with the wide receiver to gauge scheme fit and to dive deeper into Scott’s abilities.

At 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds, Scott is smaller than Ballard’s usual prototype, but his athleticism helps him tremendously. He has 4.44 speed with a 39.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.

Additionally, Scott has something Ballard loves: special teams experience. He has a connection to current special teams coordinator Brian Mason who coached Scott during his time at the University of Cincinnati.

Finally, with wide receiver Ashton Dulin out for the season, it’s reasonable to assume that Scott could add critical depth and help the team stay competitive.

Other players in consideration would be D.J. Moore, Jaquan Brisker and Teven Jenkins.

What are your thoughts, Colts fans? Would you pick Scott or steal an entirely different player from the Chicago Bears?

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire