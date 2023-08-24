Gimme Him: One player Colts would steal from Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts travel to Philadelphia, PA, on Thursday to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in their preseason finale.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Colts Wire staff can “steal” one player that sheds light on depth needs or talent upgrades for the Colts.

This week’s selection: Defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Deforest Bucker and Grover Stewart are a highly underrated tandem with immense game-wrecking abilities who can stop running backs at the point of attack. However, the impact further down the depth chart, beyond Buckner and Stewart, has yet to bloom.

Enter Davis.

If it wasn’t enough to be the top player on college football’s best defense and part of the 2022 national championship team, Davis turned heads at the 2022 NFL Combine. He ran a 4.78 time during his 40-yard dash, the fastest by any player over 330 pounds since 2006 and potentially one of the fastest ever for his size. Additionally, Davis earned a perfect grade (10) on his Relative Athletic Score because of his rare measurables—something general manager Chris Ballard values.

During his rookie season, Davis was productive with his opportunities. He wracked up five starts during 13 games played and was named to the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team for his 18 total tackles (eight solo), four quarterback pressures, one tackle-for-loss, and one pass defended.

Adding Davis to the roster would produce an immediate impact and could provide some much-needed relief for Stewart and Buckner. Moreover, it could make an already stout run defense even better. Davis earned a 71.8 run defense grade from PFF.

Other players considered included wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, cornerback Darius Slay, tight end Dallas Goedert and edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Do you agree, Colts fans? Would you pick Davis or steal an entirely different Philadelphia Eagles player?

