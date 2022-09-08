Gimme Him: One player the Bears would steal from 49ers

The Chicago Bears will kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re conducting a fun exercise where we hypothetically steal one player from the 49ers roster to help bolster this current roster.

There are certainly plenty of options on San Francisco’s loaded roster — and plenty of holes on this Chicago roster. Defensive end Nick Bosa, cornerback Mooney Ward, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner are just a few names that are intriguing options.

But the one that stands out immediately is wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who’s fresh off a three-year, $58.1 million guaranteed extension. Last season, Samuel emerged as one of the league’s most electric players. He totaled 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 59 carries for 365 yards and a team-leading eight rushing touchdowns in 16 games.

Samuel would be a huge upgrade for the Bears receiving corps, where Darnell Mooney is the only proven commodity. He’d give quarterback Justin Fields a dynamic weapon in the passing game and would add a playmaking element to Chicago’s offense.

Samuel was a huge problem for the Bears in last season’s meeting, where he caught six passes for 171 yards, including an 83-yard reception where he showed off his speed and playmaking ability.

The hope is Chicago’s defense can contain Samuel on Sunday and prevent him from having the kind of impact that ended the Bears’ hopes for a victory last year.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire