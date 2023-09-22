Gimme Him: Does King Henry or Jeffrey Simmons make a bigger impact on the Browns?

In this week’s edition of Gimme Him, we act the part of Zeus as we take a player from the Tennessee Titans and imagine them on the Cleveland Browns. Sadly, the league’s Titans can’t compare to the greats of ancient myths. But they do have Derrick Henry, which is about as close as one can get. The 6’3, 240-pound running back has been an elite playmaker over his 7-year career. In a world where teams are churning and burning their running backs, Henry’s longevity has only become more impressive. Defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons also moves the needle quite a bit.

In the wake of the Chubb injury, it’s hard not to focus on Henry’s workload. The loss of Nick Chubb is too great to mention. His absence can be felt in excess by every Browns fan, player, and employee. I honestly think Chubb was going to win MVP this year based on his production up until the injury. But Chubb’s career is far from over.

The workout warrior has battled back from a very similar injury once before. It’s dismissive of Chubb to make forecasts based on injury history and age (27 years old!); he was and always will be the exception. He works to be the outlier. So I think someone will have to keep the MVP trophy warm for Chubb because I think he will get it when he comes back.

Back to the Titans, I am not selecting Derrick Henry for the Browns. While he is the only running back who can come close to Nick Chubb, I hope the Browns focus their energies on a pathetic passing offense. I would rather fortify the defensive line.

My Gimme Him is Jeffery Simmons. Simmons has been the third-best defensive tackle in the NFL over the last couple of years. The Titans rewarded him with a four-year, $94 million extension this Spring.

Jeffery Simmons is the monster anchoring the Titans’ defense. He is quick enough to beat guards and centers off the snap while being powerful enough to stop a double team in its tracks. On passing downs where he’s able to combine those talents, he’s extremely dangerous. He’s regularly pushing guards into their quarterback, absolutely destroying the architecture of a pocket.

If a quarterback is unable to step into the pocket, then they are forced to beat the defenders rushing from the edges. While the Browns’ defensive tackle unit has been better than anticipated, the unit could still use an All-Pro. Getting Myles one-on-ones needs to remain the primary focus of the defense.

Having a defensive tackle who can generate pressure instantaneously when lined up between the center and guard is the best way to do so without blitzing. Jeffery Simmons would be a force multiplier on what could be the best defense in football. The Browns’s defense with Simmons would be the best since the 1985 Bears. Expect to see number 98 in the backfield all Sunday.

What do you think, Browns fans? Would you take Jeffery Simmons or Derrick Henry? Let us know!

