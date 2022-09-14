Gimme Him: Diontae Johnson would add sparkplug to Patriots’ receivers

The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, and it is always fun to imagine certain members of the opposing team in a Patriots uniform.

For this week’s Gimme Him, I had a couple of options to choose from. Sure, the popular option would be linebacker T. J. Watt. However, with Watt on the shelf, wide receiver Diontae Johnson would be a better fit for New England right now.

Johnson is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He also showed he had the ability to spread the field, averaging 10.9 yards per reception. The Steelers had a crowded wide receiver room last season, and Johnson was able to stand out and make his presence felt.

He has been consistent ever since he came into the league, recording 945 receiving yards in 2020. If the Patriots could benefit from one thing, it would be consistency at the wide receiver position.

For what it’s worth, Johnson has faced New England once in his career. He caught three passes for 25 yards in the 2019 season-opener.

Johnson would add the dynamic playmaker that they have been missing at the wide receiver position for quite some time. Of course, we are only one game into the season. DeVante Parker has potential to be that guy. I certainly am not writing him off. However, having a guy like Johnson in the offense would allow New England to get a consistent, proven and young weapon at the wide receiver position.

It would certainly benefit Mac Jones if the Patriots offense had an explosive, young playmaker. New England has had struggles in drafting wide receivers. As a result, the wide receiver room has felt like a revolving door at times.

Johnson would end that revolving door and give the Patriots the dynamic wide receiver they have been looking for.

