Gimme Him: Amon-Ra St. Brown would take Patriots’ receiving corps to next level

The New England Patriots will stay in the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium this week, as they take on the Detroit Lions.

For this week’s “Gimme Him,” I chose perhaps the best player on the Lions’ roster in Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the Patriots desperately need depth at the wide receiver position. They have a bunch of serviceable players at receiver. DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers have certainly held their own. However, St. Brown is just a dynamic playmaker.

The wide receiver has been one of the biggest pieces on the Lions offense so far this season. He has 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. The receiver burst onto the scene last year as a rookie, totaling 912 receiving yards. He looks to be well on his way to a better statistical performance this season.

It’s not just the fact that he’s reliable and can accumulate receptions, but he can also stretch the field. He averaged 10.1 yards per reception in 2021 and averages an even 11 yards per reception so far this season. He really exploded against the Washington Commanders on September 18, when recording nine receptions on 12 targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s been a long time since the Lions had a top-tier receiver, and St. Brown appears to be that player. The Patriots could really utilize his skill set in a positive way. Parker has shown a great ability to stretch the field. Pairing him with a player such as St. Brown would give the Patriots a dynamic duo of their own. It would also force the defense into matchup problems, which would make life easier for the quarterback under center.

St. Brown is a part of the Lions’ future. So giving him up at this point probably wouldn’t be a realistic and sensible move. Nevertheless, it’s still fun to dream about him in a Patriots uniform.

