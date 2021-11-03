Gimme him: 1 player to steal from the Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville returns to the field on Sunday after a blowout loss on the road at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, but things only get more challenging. The top team in the AFC East in the Buffalo Bills comes to town, and perhaps no other team in the league has a more complete roster from top to bottom.

The Bills are bona fide Super Bowl contenders, and naturally, they have a lot of players that would be immediate upgrades for this Jags team. Either of the safeties, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, would be improvements in Jacksonville as each has three picks on the season.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has already become one of the best inside linebackers in the league, and his ceiling is arguably the highest considering he’s only 23 and in his fourth season in the NFL. But his natural position is middle linebacker, a spot that Myles Jack, one of Jacksonville’s few franchise players, occupies.

We’re starting to sound a bit like a broken record, but the Jaguars game against Seattle made it very clear this team needs receiving help. Between dropped passes and incorrect route reads from the receivers, the Jags just aren’t making life easy on Trevor Lawrence right now.

But there’s an easy fix on Buffalo’s roster in Stefon Diggs. A former star for the Vikings who the Bills acquired in a trade, Diggs isn’t having a career year by any means and likely won’t match last season’s 1,500-yard total, but he’s still well on pace to break 1,000 yards for the fourth-straight season.

He’s fast, agile, runs very solid routes and makes plays on the ball, and that’s exactly the kind of player this team needs. D.J. Chark Jr., who is out for the remainder of the season, has home-run potential, while Marvin Jones Jr. is reliable, but beyond those two, there are a lot of question marks. That includes Laviska Shenault Jr., who doesn’t look like the same dynamic receiver the Jags saw flashes of during his rookie year.

Adding Diggs wouldn’t solve all of the team’s problems, but it would certainly go a long way toward achieving what should be one of the team’s biggest goals: giving Lawrence a true No. 1 option.