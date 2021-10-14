Gimme him: 1 player to steal from the Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville’s offense is still undergoing a bit of a learning curve with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But between his positive moments and a great start to the season for running back James Robinson, the offensive group is far from the problem (though it could use another target in the passing game with the injury to D.J. Chark Jr.).

However, the defense has been a disaster so far, especially the secondary. The Jaguars have allowed big days through the air from Tyrod Taylor, Teddy Bridgewater, and Joe Burrow, and it is definitely the team’s limiting factor right now.

Jacksonville tried to address the defensive backfield in the offseason by signing Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins, but while solid, neither has proven to be a game-changing addition. It also drafted cornerback Tyson Campbell at the top of the second round, and though he began the year as the starter at nickel, he became a starter on the outside after the team traded away C.J. Henderson.

Jacksonville could really use another starting-caliber player here, especially at corner, and when looking at a player to steal from the Miami Dolphins, there’s one clear candidate.

Xavien Howard is one of the game’s best corners. He’s coming off an unbelievable 2020 season with the Dolphins, totaling a career-high 10 interceptions (becoming the first player since Antonio Cromartie in 2007 to do so).

He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 4 cornerback in the NFL heading into the season, and he’s lived up to it so far. Though he’s not on pace to replicate his numbers from a year ago with just one pick through five games, he has 19 total tackles and six passes defensed, which ties for fourth-best in the NFL.

Howard would immediately become Jacksonville’s top corner over Griffin, and he would be a major boost to the quality of the secondary.

Obviously, this is just a hypothetical, and if the Jags want to see elite cornerback play any time soon, they will need Griffin to have a breakout season or for Campbell to develop nicely. But it’s hard not to wonder how a player like Howard could change this team.