Gimme him: 1 player for the Jags to steal from the Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking on the Detroit Lions Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in their first home game since Week 3.

With that comes an opportunity we occasionally take to evaluate the opposition and hypothetically snag a player from their roster. Despite the Lions also having just one win to their record, there is some talent the Jags could use from their Week 6 foes as they also are struggling this season.

So, who would that player be you ask? Well, when considering the issues the Jags have endured at tight end I went with the Lions’ leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson.

In just his second season, Hockenson has become a solid pass-catcher for quarterback Matthew Stafford, registering 15 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He also has a respectable Pro Football Focus grade of 73.4 at the moment, which is similar to that of Jags WR1 DJ Chark Jr (76.5).

Hockenson is a player many Jags fans may remember from last year’s draft. He was frequently slotted to the Jags in the first round of mock drafts because he was a good fit for the team, who need a No. 1 tight end. With Josh Allen miraculously falling to them at the No. 7 spot, they passed on Hockenson, but he went to the Lions who had the following pick.

Jags fans should be mindful of the second-year player come Sunday because he could be up for a big game. The defense has struggled against tight ends with the most notable being Jonnu Smith (Week 2) and Darren Fells this past Sunday. Smith had over 80 yards against them for two touchdowns while Fells had a 40-plus yard touchdown against them. That said, if Hockenson registers a similar day, there could be some fans who make an argument that he would’ve been a better 2019 pick. However, the value on Allen was simply hard to pass on though Hockenson is making the comparison a little more interesting.