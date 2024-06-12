“Gimme Arsenal”: Former Gunner admits he wants to face old club

“Gimme Arsenal”: Former Gunner admits he wants to face old club

Former Arsenal academy forward Stephy Mavididi is hoping to face his old club as soon as possible next season with Leicester City.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Stephy Mavididi of Leicester City applauds fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on October 24, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal youth product Stephy Mavididi left north London in 2018, choosing to end his eight-year association with the Gunners to join Juventus.

Six years later, he finally looks set to make his Premier League debut.

After a season in Italy mostly playing for Juventus’ u23 team, Mavididi spent a year on loan with Dijon in Ligue 1, before joining Montpellier permanently in 2020.

Three seasons with the French club led to a move to Leicester City last year, and Mavididi provided 19 goal contributions in 48 games to help the team to Premier League promotion.

Mavididi during his time with Arsenal

Mavididi never got to play in the Premier League with Arsenal, only making the senior squad for a couple of League Cup fixtures in 2016. But he’s now keen to face his old club as quickly as possible.

Posting on Instagram, Leicester City shared their direct messages with Mavididi, in which they asked who he wants to face on the opening day of the new season.

“Gimme Arsenal pls,” Mavididi responded.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND: Stephy Mavididi of Leicester City during the Championship trophy parade on May 5, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

As mentioned in Leicester’s message, Premier League fixture release day is coming up shortly.

The new schedule will be announced on Tuesday, June 18th at 09:00 BST, with all 380 matches for all 20 teams will be released on that date. We’ll know then whether Mavididi has got his wish.

The 2024/25 season will kick off on August 17th, 2024, running until May 25th, 2025.