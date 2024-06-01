Gilmour's Green third in long jump, West Geauga's Deister fifth in high jump during Division II state track and field Day 1

May 31—DAYTON — On boards indoor, outdoor and across Ohio, Brayden Green has done his utmost to represent Gilmour with distinction.

The Lancers' football and track and field senior staple noticed as he stepped on the board for Day 1 of the Division II state track and field meet at Welcome Stadium in Dayton that it was wider than the college board at the usual longtime home for state, Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Despite that board being wider, though, his path toward capping his career in style was narrowing with each passing jump.

Green, ever the gamer, handled that with distinction, too.

He took third in long jump with a best effort of 21 feet, 6 1/4 inches on his penultimate attempt. It marks the Lancers' second state top four in boys long jump all-time and first since C.J. Charleston's 2018 D-III title.

?? Gilmour's Brayden Green state career best 3rd in D2 LJ with this 21-6 1/4

1st Lancers boys LJ state top 4 since CJ Charleston's 2018 D3 ??

Pleased to see this affable young man cap his career on a high note here pic.twitter.com/6nfL6L7x9M

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 31, 2024

Green hit for a 21-1 in prelims and stood second with that 21-6 1/4 heading into the sixth and final round. Despite a lengthy wait for a jumper who had 400 but ultimately chose to pass on his final attempt, Green knew for a while where he placed and emerged pleased.

"Coming down that runway, I knew I was probably like fifth or sixth, but it was just trying to get that top-three spot," Green said. "Just trying to be better than the last jump really. Having good speed down the board. I had to make an adjustment, since I get faster as the meet goes on and as the competition goes. So I usually try and move back, just like attack it. And I usually end up getting on.

"This board actually feels a lot better (vs. Ohio State's Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium). I feel like Columbus is a lot skinnier because obviously it's a college-regulated board. I believe this is a high school one. So there's definitely a lot more movement and a lot more range on this board. It'll allowed me to kill it a little bit and extend and just let loose on it."

After his seventh a year ago — ironically with the exact same jump of 21-6 1/4 — Green exits Gates Mills appreciative of contributing across all seasons, on the gridiron in the fall, as a state triple jump champion indoor during the winter and, now, as a two-time D-II long jump podium placer in the spring.

"It's most definitely special," Green said. "I used to live in Columbus, and I did freshman year there. But when I was coming back for sophomore year, my mom got a new job. And it was either Ignatius, Eds or Gilmour. I felt like I chose Gilmour to start my own legacy here. I felt that I was going to be the most successful at the school.

"Being able to contribute for a couple of state championships for track indoor, being a regional champion, and also being a guy for football, it is most definitely great."

West Geauga's Kara Deister isn't headed for the exit any time soon. Instead, the sophomore is just beginning her ascent after taking fifth in high jump at 5-5.

"Knowing I was able to get fifth, not even clearing my PR, I am excited for the years to come, knowing I'm going to be at the top of that podium," Deister said.

"(The 5-5 was) definitely a little shaky. Legs were a little tight from the hurdles. Not my best day. It was a little cold out here comparatively to other meets, and it's just honestly too early. But I felt good. I felt somewhat decent."

Deister deftly managed high jump with her 100-meter hurdles prelim, in which she qualified for Day 2. She cleared 5-5 on her final attempt before bowing out at 5-6.

?? Kara Deister stays alive at 5-5 pic.twitter.com/M6eEoRyOQz

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 31, 2024

"I was expecting maybe four of us at the max (at 5-5), but there's definitely more than I expected," Deister said. "More waiting time. More competition. More time to get in your head. It's more than what you expected.

"(My biggest takeaway from a first state experience is) making sure you're getting really warm, and honestly getting good sleep. Good sleep is the key to performing well the next day."

Chagrin Falls' girls 4×8 quartet of Lilly Stukus, Leah Kler, Bella Radomsky and Mila Gresh vaulted into podium placement and held it late for an eighth with a time of 9 minutes, 38.27 seconds.

?? Chagrin Falls' girls 4×8 discusses their 8th at D2 state in Dayton with a 9:38.27

You can tell how much they've wanted this since that 12th last year at OSU

You know my trademark #DeathTaxesChagringirls4x8 — obviously, that comes with a podium standard

Good to see a return ?? pic.twitter.com/2q7Qvas57O

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 31, 2024

As expected, the final went out hard early, but the Tigers did well to hang around and keep the top eight in sight. Radomsky's 400 speed made a big difference on backstretch attack as she slotted Chagrin into the top eight before Gresh maintained the work of her relay predecessors on the anchor. The Tigers were 12th at state last spring and had a 4.22 drop from regional competition.

While not the easiest or most desirable road, Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano maximized an at-large berth in shot put all the way to taking eighth with a 39-6. For the second straight year, the Eagles' spring dual threat in softball and shot put was part of an outstanding field at the D-II Lexington Regional including eventual state champion Morgan Hallett of Norton and rode that confidence back into the top eight.

?? Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano discusses her 8th in D2 shot put with a 39-6 during the state meet in Dayton

Going from at-large to the podium, amid a 2nd spring sport no less — let alone doing it 2 years in a row as she did — is a laudable achievement pic.twitter.com/YkKUFBYQSS

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 31, 2024

?? Addy Trefzger gets 10-6 in PV

Encouraged to see that ?? pic.twitter.com/XpcGg4rMQ4

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 31, 2024