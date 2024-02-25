Gilmour vs. Shaker Heights hockey: Lancers ousted by sharp Red Raiders, 4-0

Feb. 24—KENT — The hinges on the door to Locker Room 3 at Kent State Ice Arena got quite a workout after Gilmour's Feb. 24 Kent District semifinal against Shaker Heights.

The Lancers had come a long way in the second half of the season — far enough, in fact, that they felt they could reasonably attain a Round 4 this winter against the school down Route 91 in the elite eight given their improvement.

The force with which those hinges were used, though, was proof enough of how that pendulum had swung on this occasion.

Will Brokaw had a pair of goals, Sammy Gerber and Cole Richard logged timely talles and the Red Raiders were sharp en route to a 4-0 victory. Gilmour concludes the season 18-17-1.

The Lancers had a window back into the game for much of the second period, down, 2-0, but accumulating some encouraging offensive-zone time.

Unfortunately, perhaps the largest malady of the campaign reared itself again: Being able to bury a puck when it was needed most.

"Oh, Shaker played great," Gilmour coach John Malloy said. "They played a really, really good game. I thought we played really well, too. Everything gets exaggerated in the playoffs. Our inability to consistently put offensive pressure on and, actually, to finish, has been a problem all year. Not from a lack of effort. The kids are trying. They did. I'm real proud of the way the guys worked and kept at it.

"We just got in a situation where our chances, their goalie made some really big saves when we had some good chances. And they were able to capitalize on some of the chances they got. I wish them the best. I give them a lot of credit for the way they played and how hard they played."

Gerber staked Shaker (19-13-3) to a 1-0 lead at 6:59 with a wrister from the left circle.

Ten seconds after being denied well by Gilmour freshman goaltender Colton Piercy, Brokaw got another look with a banger on the crease for a 2-0 scoreline to take into intermission.

In the second, the Lancers were improved but just didn't have the end product to show for it.

Colton Fairchild carry drew a tripping penalty to put Gilmour on the power play. On that man advantage, Fairchild fed Sebastian FitzGerald for a wrister at 1:44, but it was turned away by Red Raiders netminder Niko Deneris. Later in the period, Michael Hayek and Simon Kunin had consecutive point-blank looks stymied by Deneris at 4:00.

Richard delivered the backbreaker at 13:03, carrying through the neutral zone and cashing in a long wrister.

In the third, George Valenti was denied by Deneris at 6:39, and Fairchild was unlucky with a bar rattler at 11:27 before Brokaw provided the final nail. The senior forward, with Piercy pulled as Gilmour was on the power play going 6-on-4, shot in from the side boards for an empty-netter and the final margin.

Malloy was proud of his squad's mettle, particularly after the turn of the calendar year to get itself in position for maybe one last shot at University, which was a 5-0 winner over Walsh Jesuit in the early semi, in the Kent District final March 1.

"Like I told the kids, I'm real proud of the fact that at one point in the season, we were six games under .500. Things were reeling," Malloy said. "We went through four games where we scored one goal and got outshot whatever. And they could have fallen apart. They really could have. I've been with teams that — they don't want to put the effort in because it's not worth it.

"These guys worked the other way. What I saw from them at the beginning of the year to what I saw at the end of the year, I'm real proud of the way they developed. It got to a point where we were second seed (in the Kent District). From where we were at the beginning of the year? Trust me, these guys owe themselves a lot. They worked really, really hard."

THE SCORE

Shaker Heights 4, Gilmour 0