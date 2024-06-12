Gilmour on 'unbelievable' Kroos, opener excitement & Brighton progress
Midfielder Billy Gilmour has been speaking to the media as Scotland prepare for Friday's Euro 2024 opener against Germany.
Here are the key points:
Scotland want to make this Euros campaign "one to remember" - they're aiming to get out the group, see how far they can progress and put on a good show for the support.
Acknowledged the competition for places in midfield, says everyone wants to start but knows it's up to the manager.
Gilmour, who turned 23 on Tuesday, says the past season at Brighton has been "really good" for his development, he's enjoying his football and feels he's progressing well, remarking that he's "no longer a young kid".
Gilmour hailed the "unbelievable" Toni Kroos and is hoping for the chance to come up against the German midfielder, adding that starting on Friday would be "the stuff of dreams".