Gilmour football: Brody Lennon's hurdle highlights another Lancers' win

Sep. 10—Brody Lennon is a fine multi-event athlete on the Gilmour track and field team, running the 100 and 200 to go along with participating in the shot put.

Perhaps hurdling is in his future now.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior, Lennon provided the highlight of the night in the Lancers' 39-17 win over NDCL on Sept. 8 when he took a pass from quarterback Jake Kavcic, hurdled a defender along the sideline and took it to the house for a touchdown.

The play was one of many big ones for the resident of Novelty, who finished with four catches for 164 yards — each of them going for a touchdown.

With 7:24 left in the first quarter: @GALancerFB 7, @NDCLathletics 3. #6 Lennon leaps over a Lion to put the Lancers on the scoreboard! #GoGA pic.twitter.com/2PgVU3HBWw

— Gilmour Athletics (@GALancerAD) September 8, 2023

"Last week I was thinking about hurdling a kid from Hawken," Lennon said. "I thought maybe this time I'd do it. ... I've literally watched it 30 times or more."

The highlight has nearly 3,000 views on Twitter thus far.

"For me, yeah, that was my best game I've ever had at tight end," Lennon said. "I hope it opens some more eyes from the college recruiters."

Lennon has one college offer heading into Gilmour's Week 5 game against VASJ, with Robert Morris having offered recently.

"I don't know when the rest of the guys are going to wake up," Coach Tom Kaufman said. "I would have offered him months ago. Some like him as a tight end, some like him as a defensive end. I think (more offers) is just a matter of time. He's only a junior, too. It's crazy."

Lennon's hurdle play even turned his coach into an awestruck fan for a moment.

"I walked up to (assistant) Rick Lytle and was like, 'Man, that kid is special."

Lennon's big night was supplemented by another huge night by senior quarterback Jake Kavcic, who threw for 179 yards and ran for 146 yards and two scores on only 10 carries.

"Jake was a superstar," Kaufman said. "He was unbelievable."

The Gilmour offense ran for 232 yards, Kaufman said, continuing a pace that the undefeated Lancers have set from Day 1 of the season.

"We are rushing for more yards per game than the average weight of our offensive line," Kaufman said. "Our line plays so freaking hard. They block people they're supposed to block and move people around that they shouldn't be able to move around because of their size. It's impressive to watch. We should not be rushing for the amount of yards we are rushing for, but I love it."