[Getty Images]

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin says Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour "is extra special" and was the standout performer in his country's 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Gilmour was controversially not part of Steve Clarke's side for their 4-0 thrashing by Euro 2024 hosts Germany, but did earn a place in his starting XI on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old's influence meant Scotland were able to retain the ball better and dictate the tempo.

"There are so few players in world football who can control games at the top level," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He has not controlled the whole game, but the best of our play comes through him.

"He is extra special and I could not understand him not starting the first game. He showed against Switzerland that he is a fabulous player.

"We are very fortunate to have him, and I hope he plays in every game we get [in the tournament]."

