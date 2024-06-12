Gilmour excited for match up with ‘unbelievable’ Kroos and predicts ‘amazing night’ in Euros opener

Gilmour excited for match up with ‘unbelievable’ Kroos and predicts ‘amazing night’ in Euros opener

Billy Gilmour says he is relishing the chance to come up against Toni Kroos ahead of the Germany international’s retirement from football.

Kroos played his last club game for Real Madrid in their 2-0 Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund and is due to retire from football after this summer’s Euros.

Scotland will open the tournament on Friday when they take on hosts Germany and Brighton midfielder Gilmour says he is a huge admirer of the 34-year-old.

“I think he’s unbelievable. Just to watch on TV he’s unbelievable, he makes the simple things 100% perfect,” he said.

“If I do get the opportunity, I’ll be excited to test myself against one of the best midfielders in the world. It would be great.”

Scotland will be looking to make it out of the group stages of the Euros for the first time in their history and Gilmour says there is plenty of excitement among the squad for their opening clash with the host nation.

“I think we all know it’s going to be an amazing night,” he said.

“The atmosphere is going to be incredible. I think it’s for us to compose ourselves straight away, try and get used to the atmosphere as soon as possible.

“To be at this stage now, the group is tough but we want to test ourselves and see what we can do. We are here, I’m looking forward to it. I just can’t wait until it starts.

“We know how Scotland is so passionate, especially about football. Everyone wants us to do well and for us we want to give everything we’ve got back to our fans.

“There’s a real buzz around the country and I think you can tell that straight away.”

Click to comment