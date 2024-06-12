Gilmore to manage team USA collegiate national team

CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced that longtime college baseball head coach Gary Gilmore will be the manager of the Collegiate National Team Summer League Tour roster. Gilmore recently wrapped up a 34-year college coaching career, including the past 29 seasons at his alma mater, Coastal Carolina.

Gilmore will lead the U.S. in a four-game Summer League Tour, taking on select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League. Gilmore’s 28-man roster will wrap up the summer with a Fourth of July contest against the Collegiate National Team International Friendship Series roster in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“It’s a honor and privilege to wear the TEAM USA jersey and it’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of,” said Gilmore. “Also to coach some of the most talented young collegiate players in the country will be an amazing experience for me.”

“Gary Gilmore is one of the most respected and successful coaches that our sport has ever seen,” said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball’s General Manager of Professional and Collegiate National Teams. “Gary has established himself on and off the field as an elite person and coach, and we are extremely excited to have him wearing red, white, and blue this summer. Our coaches, players, and staff will all be better because we will have Gary in our dugout.”

The unanimous 2016 National Coach of the Year after leading Coastal Carolina to a College World Series title that season, Gilmore recently completed his 34th and final season as a college baseball coach. Gilmore took the helm of the Chanticleers’ program in 1996 and led the team to 19 NCAA Division I Regional appearances, along with three Super Regionals. Before moving to the Sun Belt Conference–where the Chanticleers have won two conference tournament titles since 2016–Coastal Carolina won 11 Big South tournament championships and 10 regular-season titles. Gilmore’s program has had five 50-plus win seasons since 2001, including two 55-win campaigns (2010 and 2016). Most recently, Gilmore led the Chanticleers to a 36-25 record and a trip to the Clemson Regional in his final season in 2024. Gilmore posted a 1,118-597-3 record over his 29 years at Coastal Carolina and owns 1,371 all-time wins as a college coach, which includes his 253 wins as the head coach at Division II USC Aiken from 1990-95.

Before becoming a coach, Gilmore played for two seasons at Coastal Carolina in 1979 and 1980. He hit .353 and stole 69 bases in 90 games for the Chanticleers before playing briefly in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He was then a scout for the Cleveland Indians and the Seattle Mariners prior to becoming the head baseball coach at Pleasant Hill High School (SC) in 1984. Gilmore joined the USC Aiken program as an assistant coach in 1986 and was eventually promoted to head coach before the 1990 season. After a successful six-year stint which saw the program appear in the 1993 Division II College World Series, Gilmore became the head coach at Coastal Carolina in 1996.

The Collegiate National Team will feature two rosters in 2024. Following the conclusion of Collegiate National Team Training Camp on June 29, USA Baseball will announce the International Friendship Series roster, led by José Vázquez, and the Summer League Tour roster, led by Gilmore. The International Friendship Series roster will take on Chinese Taipei in a five-game series, while the Summer League Tour roster will compete in four games against select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League.

The remainder of the Collegiate National Team coaching staff, along with a full 56-player Training Camp roster, will be announced at a later date.

