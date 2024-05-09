Gilmore to be honored on Saturday at CCU

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball will honor legendary coach Gary Gilmore, who is retiring at the conclusion of the 2024 season, on Saturday, May 11, before the second game of the three-game Sun Belt Conference series versus Georgia State.

Coach Gilmore will wrap up a 35-year career with 29 years at the helm at Coastal Carolina and six years at USC Aiken. Gilmore has taken Coastal Carolina to 18 NCAA Regionals, three NCAA Super Regionals, and has won 26 combined conference regular season and tournament titles at Coastal. In 1993, Gilmore led USC Aiken to the NCAA DII College World Series and the program’s second straight NCAA DII tournament appearance.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Fan Fest at Teal Town will begin at noon and the Gary Gilmore Ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with the first pitch scheduled at 2 p.m. ET.

Guest Speakers

Tribute videos

Special presentations

Several surprises for coach

Tickets are still available by clicking here. There are four games remaining to be played at Springs Brooks Stadium for the 2024 season, including a three-game series with Georgia State and home season finale with Clemson. The games will be streamed on ESPN+ or fans can listen live on WRNN 99.5 Hot Talk.

Georgia State

Friday, May 10 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 11 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 12 1 p.m. ET

Clemson

Tuesday, May 14 6 p.m. ET

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.