Gilmore’s career comes to an end, CCU falls at Clemson, 12-5

CLEMSON (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina baseball team dropped their Sunday night NCAA regional final contest to Clemson, 12-5, thus ending their season. It also marked the end of a 29 year career at CCU for head coach Gary Gilmore. Gilmore is best known for taking Coastal to Omaha and winning the 2016 College Baseball World Series.

Gilmore finishes up his incredible and Hall of Fame career with over 1,100 wins at CCU and 19 NCAA regional appearances. He was a 9-time Big South coach of the year and a 2-time Sun Belt coach of the year.

The Chanticleers finished up the 2024 season with a record of 36-25 overall.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.