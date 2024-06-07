Gills sign former Huddersfield winger Rowe

Aaron Rowe spent last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, playing 47 times across all competitions as the club reached the League Two play-off final [Getty Images]

Gillingham have signed former Huddersfield Town winger Aaron Rowe on a permanent contract.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, where he made 47 appearances in all competitions and started in the League Two play-off final defeat to Crawley Town.

Rowe has spent his entire career with the Terriers and has also been on loan at Boston United, Bromley and Stockport County.

He was released by Huddersfield at the end of the season.

"I am buzzing, when I heard of the interest I was really excited," Rowe told the club website.

"It's always good to have new challenges in your career. I am a tricky winger and I like to take on players. I like to take a lot of risks, I want to bring goals and assists."

Gillingham finished the season 12th in League Two.

The club signed fellow winger Jack Nolan from Accrington Stanley on Tuesday as well as midfielder Armani Little from AFC Wimbledon and Crewe striker Elliott Nevitt last month.

The Gills have not disclosed the length of Rowe's deal.