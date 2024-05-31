Gillingham sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder Little

Armani Little scored four goals for AFC Wimbledon this season [Rex Features]

Gillingham have signed free-agent midfielder Armani Little from League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old turned down the offer of a new deal at the Dons, for whom he played 44 times this season.

The former Southampton youngster made his name during a three-year spell at Torquay United before joining Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee in 2022.

He moved to Wimbledon on loan in January 2023 before making the move permanent last summer.

"Armani is an excellent addition to our midfield," Gillingham manager Mark Bonner told the club website.

"He will give us good balance and handles the ball well with a good passing range.

"He has a character that everyone will warm to and will help us become the team we want to be."