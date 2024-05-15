Gillingham put Lapslie and Malone up for transfer

George Lapslie scored three goals in 40 appearances for Gillingham this season [Rex Features]

Midfielder George Lapslie and left-back Scott Malone have been put up for sale by League Two side Gillingham.

Lapslie, 26, joined the club from Mansfield Town in January 2023 and made 40 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

Malone, 33, has scored four goals in 48 games since moving from Millwall on a free transfer last summer.

Ashley Nadesan and Oli Hawkins have also been made available for moves by the Gills, while Shaun Williams and Macauley Bonne are among eight players let go.

Seven-goal top scorer Connor Mahoney has returned to his parent club Huddersfield Town after the completion of his loan in Kent.

The 27-year-old made 39 appearances for the Gills as they finished the season 12th in the table, six points off a play-off spot.

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris and 21-year-old midfielder Dom Jefferies have been offered new contracts at Priestfield Stadium.

Ike Orji, Matty Macarthur, Ronald Sithole, Josh Chambers, Kieron Agbebi and Nathan Harvey have all been released.

Josh Walker has returned to Burton Albion and Jorge Cabezas Hurtado to Watford after the completion of their loan deals.

Gillingham appointed former Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner as manager to replace head coach Stephen Clemence, who was sacked in April, earlier this month.