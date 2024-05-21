Gillingham keeper Morris signs new one-year deal

Glenn Morris is in his second spell with Gillingham [Getty Images]

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris has signed a new one-year contract with Gillingham to stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 40-year-old has made almost 600 appearances across his career and featured 14 times in all competition for the Gills last season.

He joined the League Two side in July 2022, initially on loan, for his second spell with the club, having previously played at Priestfield between 2014-16.

"It was an easy decision for me and my family," Morris said.