Gillette Stadium will have no fans when Ravens face Patriots in Week 10

Gillette Stadium will have no fans when Ravens face Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots have had one of the best non-divisional rivalries over the past two decades. Yet, this upcoming Sunday's matchup will look a lot different than the years prior, and not just because Tom Brady is no longer New England's quarterback.

Gillette Stadium officials announced on Monday that the Patriots will play the remainder of their home games in front of an empty crowd, as fans are not permitted to attend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have recently been informed that the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons," Gillette Stadium officials said in a statement.

"We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind," the statement read. "Still, we know that this decision will be disappointing to the friends and family members of our respective teams and countless Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members who were eager to attend games this season."

New England has not allowed fans in attendance all season.

Statement from Gillette Stadium officials: — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) November 9, 2020

The Patriots have four home games left in 2020, including primetime matchups against Baltimore and Buffalo.