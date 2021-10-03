Gillette Stadium erupts in ‘Brady … Brady’ chant as Tom Brady takes the field

The love remains. New England Patriots fans have not forgotten anything Tom Brady did for the franchise and for them.

When the GOAT took the field as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer for the first time at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, those in attendance rose and roared.

There was a loud ovation and then a chant broke out.

This whole place is chanting "BRADY! BRADY!" after Tom Brady takes the field in Foxboro pic.twitter.com/FqK6rspx5x — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) October 3, 2021

There was a big hug for New England offensive guru Josh McDaniels, too.