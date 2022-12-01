Gillette Stadium is decked out in Pat Patriot designs, colors for Patriots-Bills

Gillette Stadium is decked out in Pat Patriot designs, colors for Pats-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A national television audience will be witness to arguably the best throwback uniforms and helmets in the NFL when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

The Patriots are wearing their white helmets with the old Pat Patriot logo, along with their red jerseys, for the second time this season.

The stadium itself has undergone several changes to give the atmosphere a more classic look with the Pat Patriot design and colors.

Did some RED-ecorating. pic.twitter.com/WzlnqfvRSr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 1, 2022

This Week 13 game will be the final time the Patriots wear these throwback jerseys during the 2022 season. They also wore them in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions and won 29-0.

The Patriots are hoping for a similar result Thursday given the importance of this matchup. The Patriots are one game out of a wild card playoff spot in the AFC, but if they lose to the Bills, that could drop them from eighth place to ninth place in the conference standings depending on how the other games unfold.