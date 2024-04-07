Gilles Richard Senior Men's Hockey League keeps its players (some in their 70s) young

GARDNER- Hockey champions of all sizes and ages are crowned this time of year, from Mites to Squirts, Peewees and Bantams and beyond.

Even if you’re over 50 years old.

At Gardner Veterans Arena, from the first Monday night game back in October to the last Monday night game on April 1, the goal for the ATM Plus Red Wings was to win the coveted 2023-24 championship of the Gilles Richard Senior Men’s Hockey League.

And, after 25 weeks of competition the Wings weren’t fooling around on April Fool's Day as they defeated the Canadiens, 4-1, in the hard-fought final which ended with a joyous on-ice celebration, the players gathering around the Stanley-Cup-like trophy at center ice while Queen’s “We are the Champions” blasted from the arena sound system.

The Red Wings, champions of the Gilles Richard Senior Men's Hockey League, pose with their championship trophy alongside Gilles Richard himself.

Like kids in youth hockey or high school teenagers winning a district or state title, these veterans of the Veterans Arena embraced that dizzy, dancing feeling.

Gilles Richard himself was there for the trophy presentation. Five years ago the league was named in his honor for his leadership, organizational skills and dedication for decades.

“Hockey is so much fun. And the older you get, the more you want to play,” said the 75-year-old Richard, who currently skates in an over-60 league at the Veterans Arena.

Red Wings storm back to win

The Canadiens with a first period unassisted goal by Doug Cormier, grabbed a 1-0 lead. The Red Wings, however, tied it up in the second period on Paul Stedman’s goal after an assist from Randy Comeau.

Then came three unanswered goals by the Wings to seal the game in the final period—from Mike Littrell, Jay Andrews and Comeau, with assists from Bill Vautour and Stedman.

“We were in last place in November and then kept moving up,” said Wings’ defenseman Roy Greenwood, 64, amidst locker room cheers afterward. “We won all the games in the round robin playoffs and then won in the semifinals and finals. We just came together as a team and jelled. This league is a blast, and everyone loves it.”

Wayne Ronn (No. 9 for Red Wings) skates near mid-ice.

Added 70-year-old Wayne Ronn, who can still keep up with the younger skaters, “I’ve been playing hockey for 50 years now and winning still feels good. There’s a bunch of great guys in this league and every year we end up on different teams.”

Forward Matt LeClerc knew his team would rally. “All year long we’ve come back in games, especially the last seven or so. We all really look forward to every Monday night here at the rink.”

Bob Nadalin, 77, a longtime player from Shrewsbury is on the Red Wings roster, but missed the championship game because of an injury, still reveled in the celebration and said, “This is the first time I’ve been on a championship team since 2007.”

And 62-year-old Rob Ciunci, from Boylston, who had 10 goals and 19 assists during the season, said, “I love this game and this is the best league around—great guys, no knuckleheads and they re-draft every year.”

Sitting across from Ciunci and smiling was winning goalie Dave Oinonen, 54, from Winchendon who has been playing in men’s hockey leagues for over 30 years. “We kept it close in the first period and just battled back as we have all year,” he said.

Wings goalie Dave Oinonen protects the net in the senior men's league championship game.

Asked what was the hardest part about being a goalie, Oinonen laughed and said, “Well, at my age, it’s getting back up in the crease after being down. Oh, and buying equipment. It’s expensive.”

Throwback uniforms

The league, which disallows slap shots and checking, decided a few seasons ago to honor the original NHL hockey teams by wearing retro professional hockey jerseys with Hall of Famers’ names on the back, not the individual names of the players within the league.

Jay McCormack of the Canadiens rushes down the left side looking to make a pass.

So, in the championship game the legends from yesteryear returned to the ice, like Guy Lafleur, Terry Sawchuck, Ken Dryden, Brendan Shanahan, Ted Lindsay and Howard Morenz, a name that sent interested spectators googling on their phones. Morenz, who played on three Stanley Cup championship teams for the Canadiens, died at the age of 34, way back in 1937.

League top scorers

Dan Comeau from the Canadiens, whose shirt honored No. 10, the late great Lafleur, netted 10 goals and 13 assists for 27 points during the season, the top point-getter in the Richard League. Just a point behind was Carlton Grady of the Blackhawks (14-13-27), followed by Randy Frost of the Maple Leafs (7-19-26).

Dennis Gagne of the Maple Leafs had the most goals with 21, while Jeff Ladue of the Whalers finished with 17 and Andrews of the Red Wings notched 14.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Camaraderie and competition shared on ice in Gardner senior hockey