Gillentine steps up as Lady Troopers complete sweep

Apr. 28—IUKA — Payton Gillentine remembers that sick feeling from 2019, when Tishomingo County swept Mooreville 2-0 in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs, ending her sophomore season.

With the chance to return the favor on Tuesday night, she didn't miss her opportunity, batting 4 for 5 with five RBIs and picking up the win in relief as the No. 7-ranked Lady Troopers took an 8-5 decision in nine innings.

With the win, the Lady Troopers (19-9) swept the series over the No. 5-ranked Lady Braves, advancing to the third round of the 4A playoffs against West Lauderdale.

"It feels amazing because in 2019, I didn't do the best and I was just glad I came out tonight and did what I could for my team and put 2019 behind us," Gillentine said.

Gillentine entered the circle in the bottom of the fifth with a 3-1 deficit, replacing Annslee Basham, who threw a no-hitter in Game 1 on Monday in a 5-0 win.

After pitching the final out of the fifth, Gillentine settled the score with a two-run double in the sixth. The senior came up clutch again in the eighth with an RBI single to break up the 3-3 tie and had the go-ahead two-RBI single in the ninth to seal the win.

"She showed good senior leadership. She's done a good job for us all year long," Mooreville head coach Perry Wilburn said. "She came in when we needed her and did her job."

Tishomingo County (22-4) certainly had its chances in the late innings. The Lady Braves tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth after a two-run Mooreville error but left the winning run at second.

Tishomingo County left 10 runners on base for the game.

"We had a chance in the sixth, in the seventh, and in the eighth. We just didn't get the big hit," said Tishomingo County coach Jerry Long.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Nine-hole hitter Lauren Cates drove in a run on a single in the ninth to follow Gillentine's two-run single. Cates was 3 for 4 in the game.

Big Stat: Tishomingo County pitcher Rylee Bearden threw 170 pitches, a day after throwing 92 pitches.

Coach Speak: "I thought both teams battled hard. We got some timely hits there at the end, and that's the difference in the ball game." — Wilburn

dillon.barnes@djournal.com