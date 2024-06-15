Gillentine, Hyche spark 49ers in tournament win

BOONEVILLE – It all finally came together.

Tupelo banged out 12 hits, Otto Hyche threw six strong innings, and the 49ers won 9-1 over Tallahassee (Fla.) Post 13 on Friday at the Tupelo 49ers Invitational.

Tupelo (5-3) will play again Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

“That’s probably the most complete game we’ve played this year,” coach Russell Bunch said.

After losing 6-5 to Panola on Thursday to open the tournament, the 49ers found themselves trailing 1-0 after an inning against Tallahassee (6-2-1). Tupelo then exploded for four runs in the third inning, and the rout was on.

The 49ers added three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

“The first few games we played, we struggled with the bats, but finally got it going,” center fielder Mason Gillentine said. “Had some runners in scoring position, and we produced.”

Gillentine had a big day, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs. After Andrew Williams hit an RBI ground-rule double to tie the game, Gillentine delivered a two-run single. Bryson Jackson added an RBI hit to make it 4-1.

Gillentine and Jackson also had RBIs in the fourth, as did Cade Oswalt.

Gillentine capped the game’s scoring with a two-run double in the fifth. He bats second in the order behind Williams, who had two ground-rule doubles on the day and scored twice.

“Had some good swings on some balls. Andrew Williams is scorching right now,” Bunch said.

After allowing three hits in the first inning, Hyche settled in, at one point retiring 11 in a row. In six innings of work, he allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two.

“When he gets rolling, it’s hard to stop him,” Bunch said. “He’s been on one here recently, and we’re glad he’s on our team.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Tupelo sent 10 batters to the plate and had four hits in the third.

Big Stat: Of Hyche’s 92 pitches, 61 were strikes.

Coach Speak: “We’re coming together and looking forward to the rest of the summer.” – Bunch