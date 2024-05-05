Gill helps Niagara women’s lacrosse to first MAAC title and NCAA Tournament bid

FAIRFIELD, C.T. (WETM) – Corning grad Maddy Gill has made history with Niagara University women’s lacrosse.

(Photo Courtesy: @MAACSports on “X”)

Corning’s Maddy Gill and Niagara women’s lacrosse won the program’s first MAAC Tournament championship, on Sunday. The Purple Eagles’ win also brings the team their first NCAA Tournament bid. Gill fired 3 shots in Sunday’s title game, as Niagara toppled top-seeded Fairfield 11-10. Prior to this year’s final, the Stags had won the previous 5 consecutive conference titles.

(Photo: Provided) Corning’s Maddy Gill leads Niagara women’s lacrosse to the program’s best season.

Sunday’s championship game is not the only history that the Purple Eagles have made in 2024. The team set a new program single-season wins record (16), win percentage record (.842), and goals scored record (283). In the conference semifinals, Gill netted a hat trick to lead the team to more history. The big game from the standout midfielder, placed the Purple Eagles in the MAAC title game for the first time since 2001.

As a sophomore, Gill has turned in an impressive season. The Corning grad has recorded 21 goals, 6 assists, and 10 ground balls in 18 games.

Niagara will now await Sunday night’s NCAA selection show, to determine their 1st round matchup. The NCAA selection show airs at 9 p.m. on ESPN 2.

